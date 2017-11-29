Southeastern Grocers Donates Nearly $800,000 To Feeding America

On behalf of its associates and customers, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, will donate nearly $800,000 to Feeding America—an official charity partner—through its year-long “Five Cent Bread Donation” program to provide meals throughout the Southeast.

Customers joined SEG and Feeding America in the fight against hunger by purchasing a loaf of SEG’s own-brand bread in any Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store. For every loaf purchased by associates and customers, SEG donated five cents to the Feeding America network of food banks to help fight hunger in the communities they serve.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG said, “We recognize that the season of giving, especially Giving Tuesday, is the perfect time of year to announce the results of our year-long Five Cent Bread program with Feeding America, our official charity partner. Every cent raised will benefit Feeding America food banks in the communities Southeastern Grocers serves, and we want to thank our customers who generously donated to this worthy cause by purchasing our SE Grocers bread in their neighborhood stores.”

Matt Knott, president of Feeding America said, “Feeding America is thankful to Southeastern Grocers for its commitment to fighting hunger in the Southeast. The year-long Bread Donation program helps us achieve our goal of providing more meals to people in need, while also giving SEG associates and customers an opportunity to help support their neighbors facing hunger who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

Since 2009, SEG has provided Feeding America member food banks nearly 176 million pounds of food, providing more than 145 million meals to people in need.

SEG employs more than 50,000 associates who serve customers in grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

