Kroger’s Sales Increase, Digital Revenue Up 109 Percent In 3Q

The Kroger Co. has reported its financial results for its third quarter ended Nov. 4. Net earnings were $397 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and identical supermarket sales growth, without fuel, was 1.1 percent in the third quarter of 2017. This includes strong core business results and strong fuel results, the company says, as well as an incremental $111 million contribution to the UFCW Consolidated Pension Plan in the third quarter. Kroger’s net earnings for the third quarter last year were $391 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

“Restock Kroger is off to a great start. Customers are recognizing our efforts to redefine the customer experience and rewarding us with their loyalty. We continue to accelerate our digital and e-commerce offerings, to grow Our Brands, to lower prices for customers and to invest in our associates,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “The holidays are always Kroger’s time to shine. In fact, we had our best ever Black Friday results for general merchandise, led by record sales at Fred Meyer. Everything we are doing revolves around our associates providing friendly service and fresh products to our customers.

“This quarter shows that by investing for the future, our business continues to improve and gain momentum. We remain confident in our ability to continue to grow identical supermarket store sales and market share for the balance of the year and in 2018.”

Details of third quarter 2017 results

Total sales increased 4.5 percent to $27.7 billion in the third quarter compared to $26.6 billion for the same period last year. Total sales, excluding fuel, increased 3.0 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Digital revenue is up 109 percent, driven by ClickList, the retailer says.

Gross margin was 22.4 percent of sales for the third quarter. Excluding fuel, ModernHealth and the LIFO charge, gross margin increased 30 basis points from the same period last year. Lower cost of goods and sales mix more than offset continued price investments.

Kroger recorded a $3 million LIFO charge in the third quarter of 2017, compared to an $8 million LIFO credit in the same period last year.

FIFO operating margin dollars for the third quarter of 2017 increased $38 million, or 5.5 percent.

Operating, general and administrative costs as a rate of sales—excluding fuel, ModernHealth, and a $111 million contribution to the UFCW Consolidated Pension Plan—increased 18 basis points. Rent and depreciation with the same exclusions remained consistent.

Financial strategy

Over the last four quarters, Kroger has used cash to: Contribute an incremental $1.1 billion to company-sponsored pension plans; repurchase 59 million common shares for $1.7 billion; pay $446 million in dividends, and; invest $2.9 billion in capital.

Kroger says its financial strategy is to use its financial flexibility to drive growth while also returning capital to shareholders and maintaining its current investment grade debt rating, continually balancing the use of its cash flow to achieve these goals.

Kroger’s net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.57, due primarily to funding various pension obligations. The company updated its net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range to 2.20 to 2.40 to reflect its decision to fund these existing obligations, which resulted in them being reflected as debt on Kroger’s balance sheet. Kroger expects to use a portion of proceeds from the potential sale of assets to help achieve its targeted net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Return on invested capital for the third quarter, on a rolling four quarters basis, was 12.31 percent.

Guidance

Kroger confirms 2017 net earnings guidance for 53 weeks of $1.74-$1.79 per diluted share and adjusted net earnings guidance for 53 weeks of $2.00-$2.05 per diluted share. Both GAAP and adjusted net earnings per diluted share guidance include the effect of hurricanes.

Kroger expects fourth quarter identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, to exceed 1.1 percent.

The company expects capital investments excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities, to be approximately $3.0 billion for 2017.

