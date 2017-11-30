Vallarta Supermarkets Opens 50th Store In Pasadena, California

Vallarta Supermarkets, a Hispanic supermarket chain, opened its 50th store this week, located in Pasadena, California. The new supermarket in in the Renaissance Plaza Shopping Center on the southwest corner of North Fair Oaks Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard. It previously was occupied by a Vons Supermarket. The remodeled 50,000-s.f. facility was built with an investment of $8 million and will maintain the services of a Wells Fargo bank branch as well as a pharmacy.

With the opening of its new store in Pasadena, Vallarta says it has launched into a new multicultural market, offering a new store design and new food and beverage offerings.

“The opening of our 50th store, located in Pasadena, provides us with an opportunity to expand into a new arena and expand the Vallarta brand,” said Rick Castillo, marketing director. “Our motto is that we are a supermarket for all families, so we do not necessarily differentiate between consumer profiles. However, we are confident that the products we offer in our stores satisfy the tastes and needs of all ethnic groups.”

To create the store’s “bold new contemporary design,” the Vallarta management team hired the services of interior design firm of DL English Design.

“The result of our investment was a new supermarket with a contemporary style and very colorful patterns,” said Castillo. “With 32 years of grocery success under our belt, the company wanted to introduce an image that looked and felt more contemporary for our customers.”

The new Vallarta Supermarket will provide local residents with a range of foods and services including: La Cocina, a Mexican kitchen offering traditional, ready-to-eat meals and a hot and cold food island with fresh salads, enchiladas, build your own taco bowls, hot soups and stews, and—new to Vallarta Supermarkets—Latin-infused sushi prepared daily by an in-house sushi chef. The store also offers a full-service floral department and an expanded wine selection. Its full-service meat and seafood department includes a variety of fish, beef, pork and chicken, including grass-fed and organic selections. The bakery department will be produce items made from scratch including pan dulce, bolillos, savory cakes and pastries. The Tortilleria will produce freshly made tortillas and masa for customer’s tamale-making needs. The Cremeria (deli) will offer a selection of fresh Latin-style cheeses, cremas, store prepared chorizos, salsas, guacamole and pico de gallo, while La Isla (“The Island”) will provide made-to-order fruit beverages and ice cream.

The store is bringing 330 jobs to the area.

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has grown to a total of 50 stores throughout California.

