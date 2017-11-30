Fifth Florida Sprouts Set To Open Next Year In Valrico

Sprouts Farmers Market soon will finish construction on a new location in Valrico, Florida. The new store will be the retailer’s fifth in the state and will help meet the “growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices,” the company says.

The 30,000-s.f. store will be located at 3315 Lithia Pinecrest Road and will open on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:00 a.m. The company will release details about the grand opening celebration at a later date.

Sprouts is a specialty grocer known for its fresh, natural and organic products. It offers more than 1,800 Sprouts Brand products, which meet “strict ingredient standards while delivering exceptional taste and value,” the company says.

Valrico shoppers will find a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and barrels of grains, nuts and sweets in an open store layout. Each Sprouts store features an in-house butcher who prepares sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers also will find a variety of fresh and prepared deli items, a selection of fresh-baked goods and craft beer and wine. The vitamins and body care department will feature more than 7,500 products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

The new Valrico store is bringing approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs to the area. Employment opportunities include: department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more); cashiers; courtesy clerks; and backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.

