California Beef Council’s BEEFabulous App Offers Recipes, Nutritional Info

This scenario might sound familiar to some consumers: You’re in the grocery store and you see a special on chuck roast, but you’re not sure what to do with a chuck roast—Slow-cook? Braise? Or you need meal options that are fast, satisfying and nutritious.

“We’ve all been there in one form or another,” says Annette Kassis, director of consumer and brand marketing for the California Beef Council (CBC). “So we thought we’d do our bit to help.”

That help comes in the form of the BEEFabulous mobile app. BEEFabulous from the CBC goes beyond the traditional recipe app, says the organization. In addition to beef recipes, the app gives consumers access to features like an interactive butcher counter, grocery list and videos. Its recipe collections—more than a dozen of them, including 30 Minutes or Less, One Dish Meals, Classic Beef Comforts and School Lunches—are updated occasionally with new or seasonal recipes. Each recipe includes ingredients, instructions and nutritional information, and recipe ingredients can be added to an in-app grocery list.

BEEFabulous is available free for both Apple and Android, and can be downloaded from CalBeef.org.

The CBC was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The council is comprised of 42 members who are appointed by the California Secretary of Agriculture. The council members set priorities for CBC and represent all segments of beef production within California including range cattle, dairy cattle, feedlots, packers/processors and the general public.

