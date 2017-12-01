Clearlake Capital, CPG Vet Bill Moses Launch ‘Disruptive Brands’ Platform

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. and Bill Moses, a beverage industry veteran and co-founder, former chairman and CEO of KeVita Probiotic Drinks, have launched Disruptive Brands, a new platform focused on investing in and supporting emerging better-for-you food and beverage brands. Moses will serve as CEO and co-chairman.

“We are excited about teaming with an experienced executive like Bill and leveraging our collective expertise in the food and beverage space,” said José E. Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali, co-founders and managing partners of Clearlake. “This platform will enhance and broaden our capabilities in the consumer products industry and continue Clearlake’s track record of partnering with successful entrepreneurs in the better-for-you segment of the market.”

“The partnership with Clearlake is a natural evolution of my passion to bring consumers healthy choices in organic, better-for-you products with substantiated functional benefits,” said Moses. “As an entrepreneur, I understand the challenges that founders and high-growth companies in the CPG sector face as they scale their businesses. By partnering with a world-class investment firm like Clearlake, Disruptive Brands will be a management-friendly platform that will provide a differentiated set of resources and industry relationships to help brands accelerate their growth.”

Moses says his passion for bringing consumers healthy food and beverage options led him to co-found KeVita Probiotic Drinks Inc., where he served as chairman and CEO until the business was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Moses also is involved with several nonprofit organizations, corporate boards and entrepreneurial endeavors.

“By building KeVita into a household name and selling the business to Pepsi, Bill successfully achieved what thousands of entrepreneurs are working towards,” said Arta Tabaee, a principal at Clearlake. “We believe Disruptive Brands will give entrepreneurs and business leaders a great opportunity to leverage Bill’s expertise and gain access to Clearlake’s sponsorship, operational expertise and resources.”

Clearlake Capital Group L.P., based in Santa Monica, California, is a private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with “world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach.”

