Three Top Execs Promoted At Martin's Super Markets

Amy Simeri McClellan
Martin’s Super Markets has promoted three key executives at its South Bend, Indiana, corporate office.

Amy Simeri McClellan is moving into the position of SVP, retail, where she will oversee merchandising and operations. Simeri McClellan has held a variety of positions with Martin’s over the past 17 years, most recently serving in the role of VP, sales and marketing.

Doug Dillman is moving into the position of VP, operations. Dillman most recently served as director, operations, and brings 35 years of expertise in store management and operations to his new role.

John Cocquyt is moving into the position of SVP, strategic development. In addition to Martin’s Pharmacy and Paw Mart retail pet store operations, Cocquyt’s direct responsibilities also will include oversight of Martin’s IT, HR and engineering departments.

Martin’s Super Markets was founded in 1947. It operates 21 stores in South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger, Elkhart, Goshen, Plymouth, Nappanee, Logansport and Warsaw, Indiana; and Niles, Stevensville and St. Joseph, Michigan. The company also operates 17 in-store pharmacies, a pharmacy at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, a Martin’s Express convenience store in South Bend and a Side Door Café at Elkhart General Hospital.

