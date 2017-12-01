Tyson Foods Donates 34K Pounds Of Protein To Oklahoma Food Bank

Tyson Foods donated a semi-truck full of chicken products—34,180 pounds—to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The donation is on behalf of Crest Foods and its annual golf tournament, which has raised $529,795 for the nonprofit’s Food for Kids Programs since 2007.

“The reality is, any one of us could lose a job, face unexpected medical bills or experience other circumstances and suddenly struggle to keep food on the table,” said Sherri Johnson, senior specialist of social responsibility for Tyson Foods. “To think that one child, or an entire family, would go to bed hungry somewhere in our country is heartbreaking and to know how many do is unacceptable. This is happening right here in our own backyard. Together, we can make a difference and help end hunger.”

Tyson Foods’ donation will be distributed through the Regional Food Bank’s network of more than 1,300 community-based partner agencies in central and western Oklahoma. With the support from companies like Crest Foods and Tyson Foods, the Regional Food Bank is able to provide enough food to feed more than 136,000 Oklahomans living with hunger. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on limited incomes and families struggling to make ends meet.

“We are so grateful to Tyson Foods and their partnership with Crest Foods,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This donation will go a long way in helping provide those we serve with good, nutritious protein this winter.”

Thanks to a matching challenge from APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corp., every gift the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma receives through Jan. 15 will be matched, up to $600,000, for a total impact of $1.2 million. After the match is met, every $1 donated will provide five meals. To make a donation call 405-600-3136 or visit regionalfoodbank.org/donate.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is the state’s largest private, domestic hunger-relief organization and a member of Feeding America’s network of Food Banks. The nonprofit provides enough food to feed more than 136,000 hungry Oklahomans each week through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties. Since its inception in 1980, the Regional Food Bank has distributed more than 613 million pounds of food to feed Oklahomans living with hunger.

