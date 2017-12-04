Caputo Bros. Creamery Wins Medal At World Cheese Awards

Caputo Bros. Creamery of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, took home the bronze medal for its Ricotta Salata Vecchio at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards, recently held in London. Caputo Bros. competed with more than 3,000 other cheese entries from 35 different countries.

Ryan Caputo, owner and cheesemaker, said, “To say that we are humbled, excited and downright beside ourselves would be an understatement. Competing on the same stage as the best cheeses in the world is an honor, and coming home with an award reflects not only the hard work of our team, but also the high-welfare management of the cows.”

To make Ricotta Salata Vecchio, a whey-based ricotta that is salted and aged for at least 6 weeks, Caputo Bros. uses only cow’s milk that is Certified Animal Welfare Approved By A Greener World (AGW), an independent, nonprofit farm certification.

Commenting on Caputo Bros.’ award, Andrew Gunther, Greener World executive director, said, “We couldn’t be prouder of Caputo Brothers’ success in this year’s World Cheese competition. It’s no coincidence: high-welfare, sustainable farming equals great-tasting, award-winning food. These awards demonstrate the link between high levels of animal care, good environmental management and the quality of food produced.”

