Casey’s Celebrates 2000th Store With Russellville, Kentucky, Opening

Casey’s General Stores Inc. opened its 2,000th store late last week in Russellville, Kentucky.

The 4,600-s.f. store is located at 490 West 9th Street, and is open from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily. The store will offer Casey’s “famous made-from-scratch pizza,” a fresh sub sandwich station, bakery items and a variety of offerings at its fountain and coffee stations. The store also features six gas pump islands dispensing various fuel types. Customers can utilize Casey’s mobile app and online website for on-the-go ordering, coupons, discounts, games and more.

“We are excited to open our 2000th store,” said Terry Handley, president and CEO. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to the company’s consistent story of growth over time, and we look forward to expanding the Casey’s brand into the future.”

A two-day grand opening event at the Russellville Casey’s is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16 to celebrate the milestone. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday the 15th, followed by cookies with Santa from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is a Fortune 500 company operating 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states throughout the Midwest.

Keep reading: