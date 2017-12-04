Price Chopper/Market 32 Partners With Aptaris For Promotions

Aptaris, an enterprise marketing and promotions management company, has reached a multi-year agreement with Price Chopper/Market 32 to develop a “centralized source” for all teams involved in promotions, merchandising and marketing.

With 134 Price Chopper, Market32 and Market Bistro stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, Aptaris says its new vendor portal streamlines collaborations for outside resources, creative teams and various departments across the chain’s footprint.

“Relevant communications and more personalized promotions are the key to attracting and retaining shoppers,” said Blaine Bringhurst, EVP of marketing, merchandising and store operations for Price Chopper. “Since we have supermarkets across different regions and work with multiple creative teams, having a centralized portal is a must to simplify communications and facilitate approvals. We’re anticipating up to a 10 percent improvement in cycle times from start to finish with key promotional programs. That allows our team members more time to focus on higher-level merchandising and marketing strategies that will positively impact our customers’ experience and shopper loyalty.”

The Aptaris software supports category managers with greater visibility of promotional deals, customer-facing offers and campaign results. The portal accelerates communications with manufacturers and other partners to smooth the budgeting and reconciliation process, the company says. In addition, the Aptaris solution minimizes manual entry and provides historical data down to the SKU level to assist with forecasting and planning.

“Speed to market is critical to remain at the forefront of customers’ consideration,” said Tom O’Reilly, CEO of Aptaris. “Supermarkets that can quickly adjust messages and offers to address regional preferences, trending consumer interests and even weather anomalies will have more successful campaigns. By centralizing Price Choppers’ marketing and merchandising assets, they can create timely and personalized promotions that will resonate with shoppers and generate more sales.”

According to Aptaris officials, its solution should improve promotions workflows, as well as the quality of data from each campaign, advertising and marketing program, for The Golub Corp., parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32.

