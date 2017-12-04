  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Alternative Channels

Sharon Market Launches Special Discount For First Responders

Posted by
Date:
in: Alternative Channels, Northeast
Leave a comment
Sharon Market's Jonathan Hall, owner, with Audrey Sadler, assistant manager.

Sharon Market's Jonathan Hall, owner, with Audrey Sadler, assistant manager.

Sharon Market, located in the downtown center of Sharon, Massachusetts, recently debuted a special recognition program for first responders, including police, firefighters and EMTs.

“We’ve made every Tuesday ‘First Responders Day’ providing them a 15 percent discount,” said Jonathan Hall, store owner and manager.

When asked what prompted this program, Hall said, “Basically, this is our way of saying a big ‘thanks’ for our first responders’ indispensable service to our community. Just think what it would be like without these service-oriented, well-trained professionals. They’re always ready to be the first person responsible for going immediately to the scene of an accident or emergency to provide assistance. It’s always a critical and potentially dangerous job on behalf of all of us.”

In addition to the discount, Hall said the store will have a section in its monthly “Happening at SM” newsletter entitled “Meet Your First Responder,” where a first responder will comment on what their job means to them.

Sharon Market is a craft beer and wine shop that also offers a selection of cheeses, crackers and prepared meals. 

Hall acquired what is today Sharon Market in 2011. The store recently was named No. 1 in its category by Wicked Local for its Readers’ Choice 2017 program. Sharon Market is located at 17 Post Office Square.

Keep reading:

Weis Markets Donates $150,000 To Paralyzed Veterans Of America

Foodshare Of Connecticut Accomplishes Goal Of Turkey Delivery

Weis Markets Expands Educational Programs With ‘Weis Explorers’

 

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *