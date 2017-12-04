Sharon Market Launches Special Discount For First Responders

Sharon Market, located in the downtown center of Sharon, Massachusetts, recently debuted a special recognition program for first responders, including police, firefighters and EMTs.

“We’ve made every Tuesday ‘First Responders Day’ providing them a 15 percent discount,” said Jonathan Hall, store owner and manager.

When asked what prompted this program, Hall said, “Basically, this is our way of saying a big ‘thanks’ for our first responders’ indispensable service to our community. Just think what it would be like without these service-oriented, well-trained professionals. They’re always ready to be the first person responsible for going immediately to the scene of an accident or emergency to provide assistance. It’s always a critical and potentially dangerous job on behalf of all of us.”

In addition to the discount, Hall said the store will have a section in its monthly “Happening at SM” newsletter entitled “Meet Your First Responder,” where a first responder will comment on what their job means to them.

Sharon Market is a craft beer and wine shop that also offers a selection of cheeses, crackers and prepared meals.

Hall acquired what is today Sharon Market in 2011. The store recently was named No. 1 in its category by Wicked Local for its Readers’ Choice 2017 program. Sharon Market is located at 17 Post Office Square.

