WGA Woman Of The Year Award Nominations Due By Jan. 5

Women Grocers of America (WGA) is accepting nominations for the 2018 Woman of the Year Award. The Woman of the Year will be recognized for her accomplishments at the 2018 NGA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award recipient will receive complimentary registration to the show and gala.

The WGA Woman of the Year Award was established by the WGA Board of Directors in 1996 to provide visible support and recognition to outstanding women in the independent grocer industry.

To qualify for the award, nominees must meet a number of qualifications:

Nominees must be female professionals with at least 7 years’ experience in the independent food industry.

Nominees do not have to be a member of WGA, but must be employed by an NGA member company.

Nominees should exemplify the true characteristics of a leader with passion, helping to shape the face of her company or organization while distinguishing herself from her peers.

Nominees from all industry subdivisions are welcome, including single-store retailers, multi-state wholesalers, state association executives, and other entities.

Nominations are due by Jan. 5. A nomination form can be found here. Those submitting nominations will need to describe why the candidate was chosen, list her business achievements and accomplishments, describe her effectiveness in serving the community and/or in her civic work and describe how the candidate has contributed to the independent grocery industry.

Past recipients of the award are:

2017—Cindy Sorensen, Midwest Dairy Association

2016—Sheri Satterwhite, Brookshire Grocery Co.

2015—Barbara Wiest, IGA

2014—Tammy Bailey, Bailey’s IGA Supermarket

2013—Debbie Dory, Newport Avenue Market

2012—Barbara Thomas, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc.

2011—Stephanie Skylar, Chief Super Markets Inc.

2010—Kathy Sweidel-Caton, Gerland Corp.

2009—Pamela Murray, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc.

2008—Mary Ellen Gowin, Wakefern Food Corp.

2007—Tessa Greenspan, Sappington Int’l Farmers Market

2006—Teresa Baker, Baker’s Foods

2005—Lee Ann James, E.W. James & Sons Supermarket

2004—Lana Amodei, Carcieri’s Supermarket

2003—Carole F. Bitter, Ph.D., Friedman’s Supermarkets

2002—Mary Anne Kowalski, Kowalski’s Markets

2001—Penny Pederson, Conrad’s Sentry

2000—Dale Danahy, Colella’s Supermarket

1999—Neva Lamb, Lamb’s Thriftway

1998—Sue Richardson, Richardson’s Piggly Wiggly

1997—Ruby Wyatt, Wyatt’s Supermarket Inc.

1996—Mary Lucas, Kountry Korner

Keep reading: