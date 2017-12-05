  • Search 
2018 IGA Hometown Proud Retailers Are The ‘Best Of The Best’

IGA logo

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has revealed its 2018 IGA Hometown Proud Retailers, representing the “best of the best from IGA’s progressive independent retailers in the United States.”

“Submitted by our IGA Licensed Distribution Centers as their candidate for IGA USA International Retailer of the Year, these Five-Star IGA Hometown Proud retailers represent the best of the best within IGA and the industry as a whole,” says the organization.

These retailers will be recognized at the IGA Global Rally in Las Vegas this February, where one of them will be named IGA USA International Retailer of the Year at the 2018 IGA Awards Brunch and honored alongside International Retailers of the Year from IGA’s global countries.

“These 2018 IGA Hometown Proud Retailers paint a great picture of the magic that happens when local ownership and locally inspired innovation combine under the IGA brand,” wrote John Ross, president and CEO, for IGA’s “The Independent View” e-newsletter. “These retailers—along with many more within our diverse IGA global family—are leading the way with the intimate, intensely local experiences shoppers want. And yes, there’s something to learn from each of them about delivering the high-quality products and high-touch service that is differentiating them from the competition in some fiercely competitive markets.”

This year’s Hometown Proud Retailers are: 

IGA Associated Wholesale Grocers – Nashville Hometown Proud Retailer
Gary & Terrie Baker
Baker’s IGA 
Newcomerstown, Ohio 
Serviced by: Associated Wholesale Grocers – Nashville 

Baker's IGA

IGA Laurel Grocery Company Hometown Proud Retailer
Scott Blair
Liberty IGA 
Liberty, Kentucky 
Serviced by: Laurel Grocery Co.

Liberty IGA

IGA SpartanNash – South Heartland Hometown Proud Retailer
Jeet Brahmbhatt
Fresh Foods IGA 
Castle Hayne, North Carolina 
Serviced by: SpartanNash – South Heartland

IGA SUPERVALU Hometown Proud Retailer
Archie McGregor III
Dissmore’s IGA 
Pullman, Washington 
Serviced by: Supervalu – Tacoma 

Dissmore’s IGA

IGA Merchants Distributors Hometown Proud Retailer
Tracy Dilworth & Stan Dilworth
Dill’s Food City IGA 
Royston, Georgia 
Serviced by: Merchants Distributors LLC 

Dill’s Food City IGA

IGA Bozzuto’s Hometown Proud Retailer
Carl Penta & Ed Penta
McKinnon’s Supermarket & Super Butcher Shop 
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 
Serviced by: Bozzuto’s Inc. 

McKinnon’s Supermarket & Super Butcher Shop

