2018 IGA Hometown Proud Retailers Are The ‘Best Of The Best’

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has revealed its 2018 IGA Hometown Proud Retailers, representing the “best of the best from IGA’s progressive independent retailers in the United States.”

“Submitted by our IGA Licensed Distribution Centers as their candidate for IGA USA International Retailer of the Year, these Five-Star IGA Hometown Proud retailers represent the best of the best within IGA and the industry as a whole,” says the organization.

These retailers will be recognized at the IGA Global Rally in Las Vegas this February, where one of them will be named IGA USA International Retailer of the Year at the 2018 IGA Awards Brunch and honored alongside International Retailers of the Year from IGA’s global countries.

“These 2018 IGA Hometown Proud Retailers paint a great picture of the magic that happens when local ownership and locally inspired innovation combine under the IGA brand,” wrote John Ross, president and CEO, for IGA’s “The Independent View” e-newsletter. “These retailers—along with many more within our diverse IGA global family—are leading the way with the intimate, intensely local experiences shoppers want. And yes, there’s something to learn from each of them about delivering the high-quality products and high-touch service that is differentiating them from the competition in some fiercely competitive markets.”

This year’s Hometown Proud Retailers are:

IGA Associated Wholesale Grocers – Nashville Hometown Proud Retailer

Gary & Terrie Baker

Baker’s IGA

Newcomerstown, Ohio

Serviced by: Associated Wholesale Grocers – Nashville

IGA Laurel Grocery Company Hometown Proud Retailer

Scott Blair

Liberty IGA

Liberty, Kentucky

Serviced by: Laurel Grocery Co.

IGA SpartanNash – South Heartland Hometown Proud Retailer

Jeet Brahmbhatt

Fresh Foods IGA

Castle Hayne, North Carolina

Serviced by: SpartanNash – South Heartland

IGA SUPERVALU Hometown Proud Retailer

Archie McGregor III

Dissmore’s IGA

Pullman, Washington

Serviced by: Supervalu – Tacoma

IGA Merchants Distributors Hometown Proud Retailer

Tracy Dilworth & Stan Dilworth

Dill’s Food City IGA

Royston, Georgia

Serviced by: Merchants Distributors LLC

IGA Bozzuto’s Hometown Proud Retailer

Carl Penta & Ed Penta

McKinnon’s Supermarket & Super Butcher Shop

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Serviced by: Bozzuto’s Inc.

