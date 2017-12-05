RangeMe Aims To Make Product Sourcing Easier With ‘Verified’ Brands

RangeMe, an online platform for product discovery, is launching a new service, RangeMe Verified, intended to help retail buyers more easily identify products and companies that are business-ready, and help product suppliers gain increased visibility on RangeMe’s platform.

Since its U.S. launch in 2015, RangeMe has had more than 95,000 brands join its platform and has established retail partnerships with Whole Foods Market, Target and Albertsons, among other retailers.

“Getting a product on store shelves can be a challenging task for both the buyer and the supplier, but it doesn’t have to be,” says Nicky Jackson, founder and CEO of RangeMe. “By launching RangeMe Verified brands, we are defining a new industry measure for product sourcing as well as creating increased opportunities for both suppliers and buyers.”

To develop its verification process, RangeMe collaborated with retailers to determine the criteria suppliers needed to meet to give buyers confidence that they are sourcing products that are ready for market. These criteria include high-quality images, insurance, barcodes, nutritional labels and more, verified by the RangeMe team.

“In order to keep up with consumer demand and stay competitive in our industry’s fastest moving and most innovative category, we need the ability to onboard on-trend brands quickly and efficiently,” said Sarah Groves, buyer for natural and organic foods at Southeastern Grocers. “RangeMe Verified brands help streamline our category review process by making it easy to identify high-quality manufacturers that are ready to do business now.”

For suppliers, being RangeMe Verified increases their visibility to buyers by up to seven times over non-verified suppliers, says the company. Verified brands and products appear on buyers’ dashboards above non-verified brands—featuring a badge to help them stand out—and show up in advanced searches where buyers can request to see only verified brands.

“Being a RangeMe Verified brand has absolutely changed how retail buyers view and discover my products,” said Kenney Joyal, founder of Snowflakes Candy. “In a short time, I have been able to leverage the opportunities created on RangeMe to launch with three retailers, including Hy-Vee.”

“RangeMe is the future for not only our product sourcing efforts, but for the industry as a whole,” added Groves. “Now, by identifying and highlighting business-ready brands, RangeMe has taken the next step in creating the standard in which buyers discover amazing brands.”