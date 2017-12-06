Former Shaw’s Exec, SEG SVP Nasshan To Address NEWFDA Convention

The NorthEast Wholesalers and Food Distributors Association (NEWFDA) will host Bill Nasshan, SVP of operations for Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers (SEG), as its guest speaker at its annual convention, Feb. 8-11 at the Harbor Beach Marriott in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nasshan is responsible for operations for SEG’s 62 Winn-Dixies, 23 Fresco y Mas stores and 154 Bi-Lo stores.

Nasshan’s 44-year retail career, which began in Chicago as a bagger at Dominick’s, has prepared him to lead and grow three distinct banners in South Florida and the Carolinas. (SEG also operates the Harveys banner.)

After 24 years with Dominick’s, with duties ranging from stocking shelves to store management, merchandising, marketing and ultimately as SVP of sales and marketing, Nasshan spent the next 14 years leading merchandising and marketing for Borders Books, Music & Video, Shaw’s Supermarkets and Bi-Lo.

In 2012, Nasshan joined SEG and held leadership responsibilities in merchandising and marketing. His current role began in 2016 and has been a “back to my roots” opportunity for him to lead 12,000 associates through the company’s turnaround.

Nasshan says his passion in the grocery business is selling and serving customers and associates by creating a culture of respect and recognition, localizing the in-store experience and inspiring teams to look for what “could be” instead of “being satisfied with what is.”

According to Nasshan, localization and customization is everything in successful retail, and the unlock to accomplish that is the authenticity of offer, service and ambience. That authenticity will create the unforgettable experience to grow customer traffic in the crowded brick-and-mortar food retail segment.

“Customers know in their gut if a retailer is authentic and sincerely cares to provide them the very best every day,” he said.