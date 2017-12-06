Gelson’s Celebrate Rancho Mission Viejo Opening With Ribbon Cutting

Southern California supermarket chain Gelson’s Markets opened its Rancho Mission Viejo store Nov. 30. The first 200 customers were thanked with a special gift bag valued at $20. In addition, all customers had the opportunity to sample featured merchandise and dishes throughout opening week. Gelson’s Rancho Mission Viejo is the supermarket chain’s 27th store.

This location is the first store in Orange County to feature a cold-pressed juice bar kiosk, marking Gelson’s recently announced partnership with East Coast juice brand Liquiteria. The Rancho Mission Viejo location offers several new concepts including: a Wolfgang Puck Build-Your-Own Pizza food stand, a charcuterie station, a tapas bar and more.

Along with a Renaud’s Bakery and coffee bar, Gelson’s says the Rancho Mission Viejo location includes the features its customers have come to know and love, including its soup and salad bar, a full-service deli with daily store-made salads and entrees, gourmet cheese area, hot food bar, olive cart and a self-serve poke bar. A new cutting and juicing kiosk in the produce department also offers fresh-cut fruit, fresh-squeezed juices and bottled juices.

The store also offers a full-service floral department and custom or ready-made gift baskets.

Gelson’s hosted a slate of local musical performers for the opening weekend. The performances started Thursday, Nov. 30 and continued through Sunday, Dec. 3.

Gelson’s Sherman Oaks to hold one-day toy drive Dec. 10

In the wake of its own annual toy drive across all of its store locations in Southern California, Gelson’s will welcome toy donations to support the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association’s 19th annual Holiday Toy Drive, which helps the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services provide toys to some of the more than 70,000 needy children in the county. The local toy drive will take place at the Gelson’s Sherman Oaks store (4520 Van Nuys Blvd.) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Local dignitaries in attendance will include Assistant Chief of Police LAPD Michel Moore, LA County Sheriff Jim McDonell, LA City Councilman District 4 David Ryu, California State Assembly Member Adrin Nazarian, and LA City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Santa Claus, and free coffee and snacks will be provided.

Suggested donations include:

Infant to age 5: Stuffed animals, pull toys, building blocks (Lego, Duplo type)

Age 6 to 10: Dolls, trucks, action figures, play dough, puzzles, books

Age 11 to 13: Watch, radio, board/computer games, jewelry, music, books

All ages: Gift certificates

Donated gifts should be new and unwrapped.

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each store features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, along with the “local flavor of a neighborhood market.”

Keep reading: