Milford, Massachusetts, Is Home Of Newest Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop opened a new 66,000-s.f. store at 126 Medway Road in Milford Crossing shopping center in Milford, Massachusetts, on Dec. 1.

The store features a market-style produce department with a smoothie bar; natural and organic foods; fresh sushi prepared by a sushi chef; and a poke bar with fish, noodles and Hawaiian flair. The store also has fresh meat and seafood departments, a Stop & Shop pharmacy, a Citizens Bank and a Starbucks counter.

The store includes a Click & Connect pickup area where customers who shop at home can pick up their groceries at the store on a selected day and time. Todd Hurteau is the store manager of this location.

To celebrate the grand opening, Stop & Shop donated $1,000 to the Milford Food Pantry. Also, the store will offer samplings and activities for customers each weekend until Dec. 17 including product samplings, children’s entertainment, product giveaways and appearances by the New England Patriots cheerleaders and “Pat Patriot.”

Stop & Shop, a banner of Ahold-Delhaize, employs more than 61,000 associates and operates 420 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.