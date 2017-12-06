Former J&J Family Of Farms Exec Named President Of Naturipe Brands

Naturipe Brands, a Naturipe Farms business unit, has appointed Chris Coffman as president. The change was effective Nov. 13.

In this newly created role, Coffman reports to the Naturipe Brands board of directors and be responsible for pursuing strategic partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, investment opportunities, licensing and brand extension opportunities.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to join an organization with a remarkable business model, extended history of success and most importantly, a culture of values that is exemplary,” said Coffman. “The prospect to steward the Naturipe brand and the extension of new business units and revenue streams is an excellent challenge.”

“We are excited to have Chris lead Naturipe Brands, which is focused on delivering value to our grower-owners and customers,” said Dwight Ferguson, CEO and president of Naturipe Farms. “His breadth and depth of business development experience is key to execution of Naturipe’s strategic growth initiatives.”

Most recently, Coffman was SVP of marketing and strategy of J&J Family of Farms. Previously, he held various jobs in companies including Pro*Act, Apio and Del Monte. He attended UC Davis and currently lives in Wellington, Florida. He and his family will relocate to Naturipe’s Estero, Florida, office in 2018.

Naturipe Farms is a grower-owned producer and marketer of berries and avocados.

