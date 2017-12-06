Nepal Village School Gets Computer Thanks To VERC Enterprises Donation

VERC Enterprises, a convenience store and Mobil/Gulf gasoline operator with locations in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, recently purchased a computer for a rural school in Nepal. The gift came at the request of Rawal Tek, manager of VERC’s Gulf station in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Tek contacted Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC Enterprises, shortly before traveling to his homeland of Nepal in the early fall. Tek, who describes his country of birth as “peaceful and beautiful,” was “happy and excited” at the prospect of seeing his parents after more than four years apart. He also anticipated a visit to the school he attended as a child in the rural village on the far western side of Nepal.

Tek wrote to Vercollone, “I want to give one computer to my village school and am asking if you would like to help,” noting his pride in working at VERC Enterprises. “I’m happy to be a part of a company that does much in the way of social service.”

It took less than one day for Vercollone to respond, saying he was “happy to help out your village school” with a donation to purchase a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer.

“I was delighted when Rawal contacted me and feel privileged that VERC Enterprises could help make a small difference in the village where this valued employee comes from,” said Vercollone.

VERC Enterprises is an independent chain founded 49 years ago with a single carwash in Marshfield that was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, two of Vercollone’s sons operate the company, with Leo as president and Paul as VP. The company has more than 350 employees and is a leader in hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.