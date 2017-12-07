Coborn’s Third ‘Next-Generation’ Store Highlights ‘The Kitchen’

On Nov. 30, Coborn’s celebrated the grand reopening of its third “next-generation” store in Albertville, Minnesota. The store stayed open during the remodel, which included updated décor and an expanded assortment of fresh products as well as new services. It is the very first Coborn’s grocery store where more space is devoted to varieties of water than to carbonated soft drinks.

The centerpiece of the store is The Kitchen, which serves made-to-order entrees packaged in-store for pickup and at-home preparation. The Kitchen offers brick-oven fired pizza, sandwiches and grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options. It also has a sushi bar.

Albertville also is the first location where Coborn’s will launch its re-branded chicken products under the Chicken Shack name. The chicken is double battered and made all through the day. Coborn’s uses a secret breading blend for hand-dipped chicken tenders and fried chicken. Grilled and rotisserie chicken also are available.

The store also offers a Chop Shoppe where employees slice and dice fruit and vegetables and make freshly squeezed juices.

There are more than 40 new types of olive oil (with nearly 100 total varieties from which to choose), 55 types of specialty olives, more than 30 new hot sauces and a new Thai and Indian food area.

The meat department, frozen foods and natural foods products now are integrated and grouped together. Albertville’s Coborn’s now has smoked meat products, including ribs, chicken, sausage, brisket options and more.

There also is a new candy section featuring a premium selection and M&Ms sorted by color and an in-store Caribou Coffee.

In addition, the Albertville location has a large selection of vitamins and supplements as well as nutrition bars and portable wholesome breakfast snacks.

