Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $5 Million To Build Houses

Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) will donate $5 million to more than 125 Habitat for Humanity affiliates, including those impacted by Hurricane Irma, and more than 30 shelters and other nonprofit organizations across the Southeast.

This donation continues the foundation’s commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities Publix serves through financial support for housing, transitional support and client service programs.

“No individual or family should have to worry about the basic needs of food or shelter,” said Carol Jenkins Barnett, president of Publix Super Markets Charities. “I am honored our foundation is continuing my father’s legacy of supporting the communities Publix serves. And I am so proud of our Publix associates for giving their time and talents to building houses and providing hope to those in need.”

“Publix and Publix Charities set a very high bar for community engagement,” said Mario Artecona, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “Their support is consistent and steadfast. Not only are they incredibly generous, but their associates volunteer with a contagious enthusiasm—be it during regular construction or hurricane recovery, and anything in between. They never fail to be front and center addressing the needs of the community.”

To help truly make each new house sponsored by PSMC a home, Publix Super Markets says it will greet the new homeowners with fully stocked pantries.

Among the Habitat for Humanity affiliates that will receive funding are:

Alabama: Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity; Habitat for Humanity of Coffee County, Alabama; Habitat for Humanity of Madison County; Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity



Florida: Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity; Habitat for Humanity of Broward; Habitat for Humanity of Collier County; Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami; Habitat for Humanity of Hernando County; Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County; Habitat for Humanity of Indian River County; Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville (Habijax); Habitat for Humanity of Lake City/Columbia County; Habitat for Humanity of Marion County; Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County; Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County; Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County; Habitat for Humanity Sarasota; Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys; Highlands County Habitat for Humanity; Lakeland Habitat for Humanity; Nassau Habitat for Humanity; Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.



Georgia: Augusta, Central Savannah River Area Habitat for Humanity; Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity; Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity; Habitat for Humanity North Central Georgia; Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta; Houston County Habitat for Humanity; Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity.



North Carolina: Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte; Habitat for Humanity of Wake County.



South Carolina: Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity; Charleston Habitat for Humanity; Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County; Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.



Tennessee: Knoxville Habitat for Humanity.



Virginia : Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity.



PSMC began its support of Habitat for Humanity in 1989 with its first contribution to Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County in Winter Haven, Florida. The foundation has continued its support of Habitat for Humanity affiliates, and other nonprofits that serve the plight of the hungry and homeless. Earlier this year, PSMC made another $5 million donation to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other nonprofits focused on alleviating hunger across the company’s operating area.

George Jenkins, the founder of Publix Super Markets affectionately known as “Mr. George,” believed in giving, says the company. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the foundation with the vision that it would continue giving long after he was gone. Under the leadership of Carol Jenkins Barnett, Mr. George’s daughter, Publix Super Markets Charities says it remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates.

