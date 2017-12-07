Birmingham, Alabama-based Western Markets, a locally owned independent supermarket chain, recently hosted its 28th Annual Wine and Food Festival at the Birmingham Zoo. Each year, proceeds from the event are used to benefit local charities in the communities Western Markets serves. During the Wine and Food Festival’s 28-year history, the company has donated more than $246,000 to various local charities.

Ken Hubbard, Western Markets’ owner and CEO, and the Western staff have a long-standing commitment to community, the company says. As part of that commitment, Western presented $11,000 checks to four 2017 Wine and Food Festival charity recipients on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Those recognized included the Junior League of Birmingham, Emmet O’Neal Library, the Birmingham Zoo and East Lake Initiative. Total charitable contributions for the 2017 event was $44,281.

Western Markets was founded in Birmingham in 1948. The company operates stores under the Western Market, Food Depot by Western and the Village Market brands. The company’s corporate headquarters are located at 2614 19th Street South in Birmingham.

