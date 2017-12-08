Coca-Cola Board Elects Dinkins, Upcoming President Of CCNA, As SVP

The board of directors of The Coca-Cola Co. has elected James L. “Jim” Dinkins as an SVP. The company previously announced that Dinkins will become president of Coca-Cola North America (CCNA) effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Dinkins currently serves as president of the Minute Maid business unit and as chief retail sales officer for CCNA. Dinkins has spent a total of 26 years with The Coca-Cola Co. In his new role as SVP and president of CCNA, he will report to President and CEO James Quincey.

Dinkins succeeds J. Alexander “Sandy” Douglas Jr. who, as previously announced, will be retiring from the company on March 1, 2018. Douglas is an EVP of The Coca-Cola Co. and president of CCNA.

The Coca-Cola Co. offers more than 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of its 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options. In addition to its namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of the company’s brands include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and Zico coconut water.

