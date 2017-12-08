NadaMoo! Raises $4 Million, Will Expand Its Austin Team

NadaMoo!, an Austin, Texas-based maker of frozen coconut milk desserts, is bringing in strategic partners to continue building out its national distribution footprint, while ensuring the family-owned company maintains its majority ownership. The dairy-free brand has raised $4 million in series A funding and plans to expand its team in Austin.

The company will bring on more team members, creating job growth within the Austin community, while also focusing on product innovation.

“We consider each member of our team to be a member of the family. The culture we are creating within the organization is an important and undeniably powerful aspect of our continued growth and success,” says NadaMoo! CEO Daniel Nicholson.

NadaMoo! says it is committed to build on its “mission-based and value-oriented ideals as the company grows into this next chapter and continues to solidify its role as a leader in the future of the dairy free, plant-based industry.”

The company has partnered with InvestEco Capital, a Canadian venture firm that invests in companies that promote health and sustainability in the food sector.

“In this day and age, authenticity matters more than ever. We are proud to be an independently, family-owned operation focused on being a part of the sustainability solution for our planet,” says Nicholson. “We took great care in this process to find the best value added, value aligned teams to partner with to help take NadaMoo! to the next level. We are excited about what our future holds as we continue to grow and lead in the dairy free, plant-based movement.”

“We are delighted to partner with NadaMoo!,” says Andrew Heintzman, CEO of InvestEco. “We have been very impressed by what Daniel and his team at NadaMoo! have accomplished. With NadaMoo!, consumers can choose the health and environmental benefits of dairy-free ice cream without sacrificing any of the taste. We think that’s a winning formula!”

Sweetened with agave nectar, NadaMoo! has roughly half the fat and calories of regular ice cream, as well as similar dairy-free alternatives, the company says. It can be found in natural, conventional, specialty and co-op grocery stores nationwide.

