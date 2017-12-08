Whole Foods Opens Seventh 365 Store In Concord, California

The Veranda, a 375,000-s.f. mixed-use plaza that features retail, entertainment and dining opportunities in Concord, California, held its grand opening celebration this week, coinciding with the opening of a 365 by Whole Foods Market.

The 29,200-s.f. 365 store features Next Level Burger, a plant-based burger joint, and Urban Remedy, a local, certified organic food company making fresh and ready-to-eat meals, cold pressed juices, and snacks. The Concord location is the seventh Whole Foods Market 365 to open nationally.

Other open retail, service and dining opportunities at The Veranda include, Cost Plus World Market, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, LunchboxWax, Sleep Number, Travis Credit Union, AAA, Peet’s Coffee & Tea and MOD Pizza.

“We are excited to officially welcome our friends, partners and the community to The Veranda for our grand opening celebration,” said Ashton Simmons, general manager of The Veranda at CenterCal Properties LLC. “The businesses that have opened are doing extremely well, and we anticipate the same for future store openings.”

The grand opening festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the City of Concord and CenterCal Properties. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed entertainment, music, food, prizes, face painting, balloon animals and visits from Mrs. Claus, as well as Olaf, Elsa and Anna from the movie Frozen.

The Veranda’s first tenants opened to the public in October of this year. Additional store openings are planned for the remainder of 2017 and through early 2018.

Keep reading: