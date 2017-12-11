Yoplait’s Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Yogurt Hitting Shelves This Month

Beginning this month, Girl Scout Cookie fans can find Yoplait yogurt in new flavors inspired by their favorite cookies. Flavors include: Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Thin Mints, Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Chocolate and Yoplait Original Girl Scouts Caramel Coconut.

General Mills says it is proud to work with Girls Scouts of the USA, whose mission is to build girls’ courage, confidence and character and whose annual cookie program teaches business and life skills to the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

“For those who wish they had more ways to enjoy their favorite chocolate mint, peanut butter chocolate and caramel coconut flavors, we have three delicious, new yogurts inspired by America’s most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors,” said Doug Martin, business unit director, Yoplait. “Girl Scouts of the USA does extraordinary things for girls like teaching them valuable life and business skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which is why we are honored to work with the organization.”

The three new yogurts will be available at retailers nationwide, and will start appearing on store shelves in December. The new line is a permanent, year-round addition to Yoplait’s portfolio.

The new flavors do not contain high fructose corn syrup, are made with live and active cultures, and are gluten free. The Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Thin Mints and Yoplait Whips! Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Chocolate flavors will each be available in 4-oz. cups, and the Yoplait Original Girl Scouts Caramel Coconut flavor will be available in 6-oz. cups.

“Girl Scouts of the USA is excited about its relationship with Yoplait to create yogurts inspired by three of the beloved Girl Scout Cookie flavors,” said Barry Horowitz, Girl Scouts of the USA chief revenue officer. “Beyond the delicious flavor, the yogurts will also remind consumers everywhere of the power of Girl Scout Cookies. The cookie program is the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world, and we are pleased Yoplait is working with us to share the message about the program and the impact of Girl Scouts with even more families in America.”

