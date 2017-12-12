Chef’d Brings On Sae Koo As New VP Of Marketing

Meal kit delivery service Chef’d has a new VP at the helm. The do-it-yourself food company has hired Jemie Sae Koo as its new VP of marketing.

Sae Koo will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that “reinforce the value of Chef’d in the market.” Tapping into her experience with developing digital-first stories for Millennial and Gen Z audiences through influencers for Fortune 500 companies, Chef’d says Sae Koo will help bolster it as a premium brand.

“She will further position the company to empower customers to cook like their favorite chefs, eliminate food waste, and reduce grocery costs,” Chef’d says.

Kyle Ransford, Chef’d CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to have Jemie come on board to help us make an impact on what is slated to become a multi-billion dollar industry within the next year. Chef’d is at the center of that trend. We understand the growing need for meal kits, created via recipes from world-renowned chefs and culinary influencers, that anyone can cook at their leisure. Jemie brings an entrepreneurial, business-first approach to marketing programs. At the heart of our business, we are driven to fully understand the needs of our customers and surpass their expectations.”

With more than fifteen years of digital and marketing experience, Sae Koo is adept at digitally driven customer engagement, experience creation, driving demand, business development, sales strategies, partnerships and influencer marketing, says Chef’d. To date, she has led initiatives and developed campaigns for global brands including Amazon, Disney, H&M, Intel, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Salesforce, Toyota, Taco Bell and YouTube. She currently serves on the executive board of the American Heart Association. She holds a BA in sociology, international studies, with a minor in business management from the University of California, Irvine.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Chef’d offers more than 700 meal kit recipes featuring fresh, pre-portioned ingredients that cater to various lifestyles, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. In August 2017, Chef’d raised $35.2 million with investments from Smithfield Foods, Campbell Soup and Fresh Direct.

