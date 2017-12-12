Kroger To Begin Offering Mobile Payment Through Chase Pay

The Kroger Co. is teaming up with Chase Pay—the digital engagement wallet from JPMorgan Chase & Co.—to offer mobile payments starting with select retail markets and e-commerce programs in 2018.

Kroger says its payment solutions are a part of the Restock Kroger Plan, its strategy to create shareholder value by “redefining how America eats.” One of the key strategic drivers is to expand partnerships to create customer value, which includes Kroger forming alliances to accelerate digital and e-commerce platforms.

“Technology is transforming our customers’ experiences and greatly influencing how we are reimagining the store of the future,” said Chris Hjelm, Kroger’s chief information officer. “Mobile wallets enable a more seamless shopping experience for our customers and at the same time, can help us drive cost out of our business.”

“This is a significant win for our customers who now will be able to save time and money using Chase Pay at one of the top retailers in the country,” said Jennifer Roberts, head of digital products at Chase. “Kroger is one of the places our customers shop the most, and it’s great to deliver more value to both a key partner and our customers.”

Through the partnership, Chase’s 65 million customers will have an opportunity to use Chase Pay at Kroger for online and in-lane purchases.

The Kroger Co. employs 453,000 thousand associates serving nearly nine million customers daily. It operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. Its family of companies operates 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S.



Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.

