Recommended: Doorganics Grocery Delivery Service Expands To Metro Detroit

Doorganics Grocery Delivery Service Expands To Metro Detroit

Doorganics is expanding service from Grand Rapids to metro Detroit starting Wednesday.

The grocery delivery company, launched as a startup in 2011, will begin shipping throughout metro Detroit and expand its service reach, including to the city of Detroit, throughout the first quarter of 2018, founder and CEO Mike Hughes said.

The growth of the company, which expanded to the Muskegon area last year, comes at an opportune time. Door to Door Organics — a similar business with locations around the country, including in Plymouth — shut down operations in November. It cited “timing of recent events in our industry and the impact that had on our funding prospects” as the reason for closing.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the number of people who have reached out to us since the closing of Door to Door Organics,” Hughes said, adding that the expansion has been in the works but was sped up as a result of new demand.

Read more at crainsdetroit.com

