Unata Partners See 44% Growth In Same-Store E-Commerce Sales

According to Unata, a provider of 1-to-1 digital solutions for grocers, five major regional U.S. grocers using its e-commerce platform have achieved 44 percent year-over-year online sales growth for both delivery and click and collect. The newly released figure is almost double the industry average of 26 percent, cited from a recent report from Brick Meets Click.

To determine that growth rate, Unata says it looked at online same-store sales across five of its retail partners, all of which have been live on Unata’s e-commerce platform for at least 12 months, looking at both click and collect and delivery. The results show click and collect is driving an average of 43 percent growth in online sales year over year, while delivery is driving even stronger results for Unata’s partners, with an average of 46 percent growth year over year.

“At the heart of this online success is a strong digital customer experience built with Unata’s award-winning user experience and personalization engine,” says the company. “Together, they provide a simple, fast and highly personalized shop for every customer.”

“We’re working with regional grocery retailers like Lowes Foods and Lunds & Byerlys, who are dedicated to offering the best digital customer experience possible. As a result, our retail partners are experiencing an average same-store growth rate that is almost double the industry average,” said Chris Bryson, Unata founder and CEO.

“Since launching Unata’s platform in October 2016, we’ve been able to deliver a personalized and convenient digital experience that allows our customers to plan and shop exactly how they want,” said Geoff Farrington, director of e-commerce at Roche Bros. “The growth in online sales that we’ve seen is a testament to the quality of customer experience we’re able to deliver thanks to Unata’s platform. We’re looking forward to another year of success, innovation and continued sales growth.”

“There are a lot of intricacies unique to grocery retailing that make it difficult for retailers to build a customer experience that is personalized, convenient and seamless online and in-store,” said Dan Farmer, VP of retail solutions at Unata. “However, if the digital experience doesn’t meet customer expectations, there are many new online alternatives available that shoppers will switch to. We’re determined to ensure that doesn’t happen to our retail partners, and these numbers are proof that we’re succeeding.”

