Sustainable Water Brand Just Gains B Corporation Certification

Within two years of its launch, Just water has received official B Corp certification for “maintaining and upholding rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.”

“A B Corp certification validates our mission in an objective manner,” said Just CEO Ira Laufer. “Just has forged a new path around sustainable packaging and equitable sourcing, but B Corp provides a recognized and respected affirmation of that foundation. It also incorporates us into a community of companies that share a similar ethos. At Just, we’re trying to do better by people and the planet. That’s what it always comes back to, and we’re proud to have the B Corp recognition acknowledging that.”

Just says sustainability is integral to its overarching mission. The company is committed to changing the way consumer goods are created—starting with water and the way it’s sourced and bottled. The brand sources 100 percent spring water in an equitable partnership with the town of Glens Falls, New York. The Just water bottle is a paper-based, fully recyclable carton made from 82 percent renewable resources.

“Just takes pride in being a collective part of creating a world where businesses doing right by the people and the planet are the norm, not the exception,” the company says.

Andy Fyfe from B Corp Growth at B Lab said, “Just water certifying as a B Corp is a testament to its commitment of using business as a force for good right out of the gate. It builds a foundation for the company to remain loyal to its mission for the long run and by doing so, joins a community of over 2,000 companies, across 60 countries and 150 industries leading the way to inspire the next generation of leaders.”

“We’re very honored, proud, and excited to be recognized as a B Corp,” said Just Founder Jaden Smith.

Just water is available nationally at Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Stop & Shop and Wawa, among other retailers.

