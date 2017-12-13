Price Chopper Extends Instacart Partnership To More New England Stores

Price Chopper Supermarkets and Market 32 continue to grow their partnership with Instacart, a nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service. Same-day home delivery of groceries started Dec. 13 in Price Chopper/Market 32 customers in Torrington, Connecticut, and Pittsfield, Sutton, Lenox, Great Barrington and Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Instacart delivery fees vary based on the order size and desired delivery time. The specific delivery fee for each order will be displayed during checkout before the order is placed. For orders that total more than $35, Instacart typically charges $5.99 for orders placed at least two hours in advance and $7.99 for orders requested within one hour.

Instacart will replace the chain’s Shops4U service immediately in the Pittsfield and Sutton, Massachusetts, stores, though Shops4U will operate through Saturday, Dec. 16, to honor all orders that already have been placed. All Shops4U employees have been offered positions elsewhere within their Price Chopper/Market 32 store.

“We’re proud of the product mix and shopping experience we provide in our stores, and we’re thrilled to extend both beyond our four walls by adding the streamlined convenience of grocery delivery through Instacart. We know that our customers are busy and always looking for ways to save both time and money. Offering fresh produce, the best meats and grocery staples delivered right to the doorstep at a good value is yet another way that we can serve our customers,” said Glen Bradley, Price Chopper/Market 32’s group VP of marketing.

Price Chopper/Market 32 introduced Instacart earlier this month in Binghamton, Endicott, Chenango, Syracuse and the Capital Region of New York, along with stores in Hartford, Connecticut, and central Massachusetts.