VERC Enterprises Names Its First Non-Family President

VERC Enterprises, a family-owned business comprising convenience stores, gas stations and car washes, has named Jim Fitzgerald president and promoted HR Director Barry Ahern to VP of operations.

The announcement was made by Leo Vercollone, who will serve as CEO but turn over the day-to-day operations of the business to Fitzgerald, who has been with the company for 22 years.

Fitzgerald will work directly with owners Leo and Paul Vercollone on planning and implementing the company’s future growth.

Fitzgerald is the first non-family member to serve as the company’s president. He joined VERC Enterprises in 1995 as finance director. After a promotion in 2000, he was named VP and COO in 2011.

“Jim is absolutely the right choice for this role,” Leo Vercollone said, noting that Fitzgerald has been a key member of the VERC family and team since he arrived two-plus decades ago.

Vercollone added, “Jim is that steady hand that has guided us through a period of tremendous growth as we have expanded into new communities and even into a neighboring state. He has been a major influence in our company’s development, continually showing the ability to direct many facets of our organization and help us get to the next level. I know that we are in excellent hands with Jim’s expertise and guidance.”

Vercollone, who said that his role would transition more to “big picture” growth and strategy items, said, “I see big and impressive things ahead for us. This is the perfect time to be certain we have the strongest management team possible in place to guide us through this next phase of growth.”

Fitzgerald will lead the company’s management team, which also will include Paul Vercollone, SVP.

Prior to his affiliation with VERC Enterprises, Fitzgerald spent 12 years as a senior manager at the Rockland, Massachusetts CPA firm Needel, Welch & Stone, and he also was CPA/manager for the Boston firm Vitale, Caturano and Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Stonehill College and a master’s degree in computer information systems from Bentley College.

A Braintree, Massachusetts, native, Fitzgerald is a member of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. He also has been active in industry organizations, including serving on the legislative committee of the New England Convenience Stores Association.

Barry Ahern

Ahern, who has been with VERC Enterprises since 2004, also is an integral part of the new management team, according to the company.

Prior to his promotion, Ahern was operations director and director of human resources.

Originally from Norton, Massachusetts, Ahern earned his bachelor’s of science degree from Bryant College.

Prior to joining VERC Enterprises, he served as corporate human resources manager for the Boston-based Phoenix Media/Communications Group and as a human resources manager for Bob’s Stores.

Ahern resides in East Sandwich, Massachusetts. He is on the associate board of directors ofNew England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) and also chairs that organization’s Education Committee.

Leo Vercollone said, “It is a pleasure to see Barry’s experience put to use. He is a person of the highest caliber and is of tremendous value to our company.”

VERC Enterprises has more than 350 employees and 29 locations in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.