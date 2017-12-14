Tetra Evero, ‘World’s First’ Aseptic Carton Bottle, Makes U.S. Debut

Tetra Pak’s Tetra Evero carton bottle is now available to U.S. beverage producers following what the company says was a successful European launch. With a bottle shape, 360-degree printable surface and a “superior environmental profile, Tetra Evero is the ideal package for beverage brands that want to stand out and capture consumer attention, whether on the shelf or in the chilled case,” the company says.

“Tetra Evero is a great way for brands to reinforce their sustainability commitment while meeting consumers’ nutritional and lifestyle needs,” said Carmen Becker, president and CEO of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. “The package has seen great success across Europe, and we’re thrilled we can now offer it to U.S. beverage producers.”

According to Tetra Pak, Tetra Evero delivers the functionality of a traditional bottle with the environmental benefits of a carton. It is lightweight, recyclable and made mainly from a renewable resource: wood fiber from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified forests.

As an aseptic package, Tetra Evero can be stored, shipped and merchandised ambiently or chilled. The multi-layer packaging material also preserves product quality and nutrition without the need for preservatives or refrigeration.

Tetra Evero packages are formed, sterilized and filled in the Tetra Pak A6 filling machine, which also is making its U.S. debut. A gas-phase sterilization technique developed specifically for Tetra Evero ensures product safety and shelf-stability. The world’s fastest direct injection molding technology—and the first seen in an aseptic packaging system—creates the unique bottle-shaped top, says the company. The Tetra Pak A6 takes up half the space of an aseptic PET line.

The first Tetra Pak A6 in the U.S. is installed at Gossner Foods, a contract manufacturer in Logan, Utah.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring innovation to our customers, so we knew Tetra Evero would be a great fit for Gossner,” said Kelly Luthi, VP of aseptic operations at Gossner Foods. “We’re looking forward to bringing exciting new products to market in this unique package.”

