7-Eleven Testing App For Mobile Ordering, Delivery & In-Store Pickup

7-Eleven Inc. is testing on-demand ordering for delivery or in-store pickup at select Dallas stores with its new 7-ElevenNOW smartphone app. Currently being tested in 10 downtown and uptown stores, 7-ElevenNOW is expected to roll out to other U.S. locations in 2018. Customers in the Dallas area who enroll in the new app will receive free delivery on their first order. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple App stores.

As 7-Eleven undergoes a “significant digital transformation,” the retailer says it continues to look for ways to expand and enhance the company’s shopping footprint—and consumers’ digital shopping experience—outside its stores as well.

“Today’s digitally savvy consumer expects a wide range of options right at their fingertips, and 7-Eleven is delivering on that promise,” said 7-Eleven chief digital officer Gurmeet Singh. “We continuously ask our consumers how we can make their lives better, and 7-ElevenNOW is a proprietary solution to their on-demand needs. The app will enable our customers to get the products they want, when and where they want them, quickly and conveniently. This is redefining convenience.”

When ordering items through 7-ElevenNOW, customers can choose to receive direct delivery to their location or pick up their prepared order at the participating store of their choice within the 7-ElevenNOW footprint. A selection of snacks, cosmetics, gift cards, home goods, beverages and hundreds of other products are available for purchase on the app.

To use the 7-ElevenNOW interface, shoppers open the app and choose which option they prefer: delivery or pick-up. If delivery is selected, the app will auto-locate the nearest participating store and, once the order is placed, send it to a courier service. The courier then picks up the customer’s prepped products at the store and delivers them to the customer’s location. If shoppers choose pickup, they select the items they want as well as the store they prefer. The order will be waiting for them at the register. Customers can pay for both delivery and pickup via the app.

“7-Eleven has a legacy of innovation,” said President and CEO Joe DePinto. “We have been pioneering new trends in the convenience industry for 90 years. Our company was the first to offer coffee in to-go cups, operate 24/7 and provide a self-serve soda fountain. 7-Eleven will always look for innovative ways to reach and excite our customers and maintain our leadership position in convenience retailing. Today, that means redefining convenience through digital innovation.”

7-ElevenNOW is one of several new services implemented by the 7-Eleven digital team as part of a companywide commitment to “provide value and delight for every customer experience.” The digital team is working on a full stack digital transformation, which includes the technology customers experience, as well as the technology that works behind the scenes to ensure seamless interactions.

Other recent digital releases include the expansion of the 7Rewards app-based customer loyalty program, now available on a wider range of eligible purchases, and the launch of 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger, which allows 7-Eleven fans to engage with the brand from within Facebook.

Other customer-centric 7-Eleven innovations include the expanded availability of Amazon Lockers for in-store package pickup, added Amazon Cash to more than 8,000 locations, and BillPay–an app powered by PayNearMe to help cash users pay for a variety of bills at 7-Eleven stores.

Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent—a line of ready-to-drink products are designed to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs in a ready-to-drink package—is continuing its expansion into retail with product launches in 800 7-Eleven locations in Greater Seattle, Portland and the Bay Area. According to the company, this launch signals the next step in Soylent’s mission to provide access to quality nutrition online, in stores and wherever and whenever it’s needed.

“We’re thrilled to come full circle with Soylent’s retail debut in the Bay Area. Expanding into the market where the company was founded and has so many loyal supporters is really special,” said Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley. “Our success with an innovative company like 7-Eleven has provided us with an invaluable outlet to reach anyone who is looking to fuel their day with a complete, sustainable, and affordable meal.”

In addition to the Bay Area, Soylent’s suite of ready-to-drink products will be available for purchase at participating stores in the Greater Seattle and Portland Areas, as well as participating Greater Los Angeles Area stores, expanding beyond its 100-store test. 7-Eleven locations will offer up to four Soylent flavors including: Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai.

