‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.’ Holiday Campaign Targets Young Consumers

Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. is giving consumers the “tips and recipes they need to make beef the star of those big family meals,” all while rolling out the next phase of the brand’s relaunch.

“Beef is the one thing that won’t be debated this holiday season,” said Alisa Harrison, SVP, global marketing and research at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the beef checkoff. “Our research shows the most important characteristic when choosing whether to have beef is taste, and 92 percent of consumers say that beef is great tasting. So, as part of our continued relaunch of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner brand, we are highlighting beef’s taste advantage through a series of digital ads and content partnerships offering tips on how to make mouthwatering meals and dishes that are sure to please everyone.”

Through January, a series of new creative digital advertisements will run on Facebook, Instagram and through paid search advertising, utilizing the slogan, “Nicely done, beef.” The new advertising is meant to appeal to a younger generation by “being more edgy and showcasing delicious beef images, while the accompanying verbiage suggests the ways that beef can bring people back to the dinner table.” The release of the ads follows the first phase of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. brand relaunch. Phase one, “Rethink the Ranch,” tells the stories of the farmers and ranchers who produce U.S. beef.

Twenty-five years after Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. first gained recognition, America’s beef farmers and ranchers want to inspire a new generation of millennials to “explore their culinary talents and share meals that satisfy.” With the relaunch came a new website that serves as a source of information on cuts, cookery and nutrition, and a collection of beef recipes, as well as an inside look at the lives of the people who raise beef.

In addition to the new website, this holiday season, the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. Facebook page is hosted a “12 Tips for the Holidays” video series from Dec. 4 to 15. The series featured tips from the Beef It’s What’s for Dinner Culinary Center chefs on selecting and preparing beef for the holidays.

“The chefs from the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner Culinary Center want to help the average consumer buy, select and prepare the perfect beef meal this holiday season,” said Laura Hagen, senior director, culinary, NCBA. “With a series of Facebook live events and pre-recorded videos, plus releasing our top five most searched for holiday roast recipes and holiday appetizer recipes, we’re helping consumers make sure they have the best holiday with beef.”



The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

