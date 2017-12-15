Kroger Expands Prep+Pared Meal Kits To Four More Divisions

Kroger has added its Prep+Pared Meal Kits to four new divisions: Central, Columbus, Fry’s and Nashville, joining Cincinnati, Louisville and Ralphs.

“Prep+Pared Meal Kits are a growing part of Kroger’s Our Brands portfolio. As we focus on redefining the grocery customer experience, as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan, we will rapidly grow the footprint of Prep+Pared Meal Kits in 2018,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “Since introducing Prep+Pared Meal Kits earlier this year, our customers have responded favorably to having a convenient solution that makes dinner easy.”

Prep+Pared Meal Kit ingredients are fresh, seasonal, prepped and measured to provide customers with only what is needed for each recipe so there is no waste. Cooking time for each meal kit is about 20 minutes. Prep+Pared Meal Kits feed two adults and range in price from $14 to $20, and there is no required subscription. Prep+Pared Meal Kits are available for purchase in stores and through ClickList.

Current recipes customers can enjoy—developed by Kroger’s culinary innovation team—include Bacon and Honey Mustard Glazed Chicken with Broccolini Radish and Wheatberry, Shrimp Scampi with Lemon Garlic Fettuccini, and Carne Asada with Fajita Vegetables and Refried Black Beans.

Prep+Pared Meal Kits are available now in nearly 200 stores across the country and will arrive early next year in several new divisions.

The Kroger Co. employs 453,000 thousand associates serving nearly nine million customers daily. It operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. Its family of companies operates 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S.

