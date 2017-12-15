Convenience Chain Weigel’s Names New CEO, Promotes Execs

As a result of Weigel’s continued growth in Knoxville, Tennessee, and surrounding communities, the operator of 66 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery has promoted several key management personnel, effective immediately.

Ken McMullen, president since 2001 will now serve as Weigel’s CEO. McMullen joined the company in 1981 as operations manager. His additional roles with Weigel’s have been VP of operations, EVP and president. He was the first non-family member to be hold the role of president. According to the company, McMullen has been instrumental in adding 46 new Weigel stores, as well as its first bakery.

Douglas Yawberry, a nine-year veteran with Weigel’s, will move from VP of operations to president and COO—the second time a non-family member of Weigel’s has served as president. The company says Yawberry has been key to the day-to-day operations of its 66 stores.

John Kelly has been named VP of operations. Prior to Joining Weigel’s in July 2017, Kelly served as VP of operations and COO for the 90-store chain Road Runner Markets in Johnson City, Tennessee, for 13 years. His previous roles also included division operations manager and national category manager with Sunoco, and marketing manager with Coastal Inc.

William B. Weigel, son of one the company’s founders will serve as the company’s chairman. Weigel retains an active role in the company’s future growth and direction. He joined Weigel’s in 1960 following it’s founding as a dairy in 1931. In 1960, Weigel was instrumental in establishing the drive-thru “Jug ‘O Milk” stores, followed by the opening of the first walk-in milk store in 1964, which was also the first convenience store in Knoxville, Tennessee. Over the years, he has served as GM, VP, president and CEO. Through his leadership, the chain has grown from a home delivery supplier of milk to an operator of 66 convenience stores, as well as a dairy and bakery.

Keep reading: