The Fresh Market Names Kellmanson Chief Marketing Officer

The Fresh Market Inc., a specialty grocery retailer, has appointed Mary Kellmanson as the company’s chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Kellmanson joins The Fresh Market with more than 20 years of experience in the grocery industry. In this role, she will serve as a member of the senior leadership team, overseeing all aspects of The Fresh Market’s marketing and brand strategy, as well as public relations and communications.

Kellmanson began her career with Wegmans Food Markets, where as VP of marketing and advertising, she was responsible for branding, new store openings, market research, loyalty card and online programs. Following her role at Wegmans, she became SVP of marketing at Winn-Dixie Stores and its acquirer, Bi-Lo Holdings. Kellmanson’s most recent roles include chief marketing officer for Skeeter Snacks LLC, an emerging brand specializing in all-natural, healthy nut-free snacks, and SVP of marketing at Web.com, a global provider of online services for small businesses.

“With her impressive track record of successful innovation in driving corporate brand strategy, we are energized by the leadership Mary brings to our team,” said Larry Appel, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “I am confident that her results-oriented approach and insight into food retailing will put her in a strong position to assess and optimize The Fresh Market’s programs.”

Kellmanson received an M.B.A. in marketing from the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s degree in government from Franklin & Marshall College.

“The Fresh Market has long been recognized as a brand that offers high-quality, curated products and delicious fare,” said Kellmanson. “I look forward to building upon that reputation through new ideas and programs, and I welcome the opportunity to elevate awareness around the exceptional experience The Fresh Market offers for our guests.”

