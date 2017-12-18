Technology-Rich ShopRite Of North Greenbush Opens In New York

ShopRite Supermarket opened its new ShopRite of North Greenbush in Renssalaer County, New York, in early December. The 55,000-s.f. store, in Van Rensselaer Square shopping center, boosted the local economy by more than 175 jobs.

The ShopRite of North Greenbush—the first store in Rensselaer County for the supermarket chain—features a large selection of fresh produce, natural and organic products and new technology services for shoppers.

Among the technology offerings is Mobile Scan, a free service that takes shoppers beyond the traditional self-checkout lane to self-checkout-as-you-go, allowing customers to use the camera on their iOS or Android personal mobile device to scan barcodes of their items as they shop. Traditional self-checkout lanes also are available.

Other technology upgrades include a ShopRite Deli & More app that is available for iOS or Android that allows customers to place their deli order ahead of time for in-store pickup. The online ShopRite from Home service also is available, through which associates personally shop for online grocery orders, and customers can pick up their groceries at the store.

ShopRite of North Greenbush offerings include a broad array of groceries (both private label and national brands), daily deliveries of fresh produce, locally sourced products and large variety of conventional and organic produce.

With emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the new store incorporates energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting throughout, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases and LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot. ShopRite of North Greenbush has invested in a Second Nature refrigeration technology system, which uses carbon dioxide, an all-natural refrigerant that is harmless to the environment, as a coolant.

Second Nature technology provides a sustainable reduction of 700 pounds of environmentally unfriendly refrigerant from the store. Over 10 years, this results in a total carbon footprint reduction of more than 1.5 million pounds—the equivalent of removing 20 cars from the road for 10 years.

“We are pleased to announce our expansion in the Capital Region with the opening of our North Greenbush store,” said Brett Wing, president and COO of ShopRite Supermarkets, Florida, New York. “This store, its product offerings and services will allow us to better serve the needs of local shoppers and enhance their overall shopping experience.”

ShopRite of North Greenbush made special donations to the Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans, a nonprofit organization that aids and assists veterans and their families in the Capital Region, and a local food pantry.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey, the largest supermarket cooperative in the U.S.

With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week.