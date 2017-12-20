Bavarian Cheese Maker Bergader Chooses Schuman Cheese As Exclusive Importer

Schuman Cheese of New Jersey has signed a new exclusive partnership with German company Bergader Privatkäserei, which specializes in Bavarian cheese. Schuman Cheese will be the exclusive importer and distributor of Bergader cheeses.

“Bergader is a world-class company producing some of the best cheeses in the world,” said Ian Schuman, fourth-generation family member and specialty cheese business unit lead. “We believe that this partnership offers incredible synergies between our two companies, but more importantly, the partnership will give consumers the opportunity to try one of the best cheeses in the world from one of the cleanest and ecologically unique places in Europe.”

The partnership will provide U.S. shoppers with expanded availability to Bergader’s range of cheeses, like Bavaria Blu, the original triple crème blue soft cheese hybrid, as well as Edelpilz, the German alpine blue cheese and a range of Bavarian soft cheeses.

Bergader has been producing cheeses for four generations since its beginnings in the 1902. Located in Waging Am See on the foothills of the Alps, Bergader makes its cheeses with Bavarian alpine milk following time-tested original recipes.

Since 1945, Schuman Cheese has been partnering with companies around the world to “fulfill its core purpose of enhancing everyday eating experiences with the highest quality cheese,” from Parmigiano Reggiano to Feta to Bufala Mozzarella.

Schuman says it will utilize its distribution network and diverse customer list to distribute Bergader products to consumers across the U.S.