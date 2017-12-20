Fresh Thyme To Open Its First Pennsylvania Stores In 2018

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a full-service specialty grocer out of the Midwest that is focused on valued-priced fresh, healthy and organic offerings, plans to open its first store in Pennsylvania in 2018. Those stores will be part of the 10 locations Fresh Thyme, based in Downers Grove, Illinois, is projecting to open next year. About 1,100 additional jobs are expected as well.

Established in 2014, Fresh Thyme has 66 stores in the Midwest. The company opened 20 new stores and had more than 2,000 new hires in 2017 alone.

Fresh Thyme stores include an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables; a natural meat department; healthy deli foods to go; bakery goods; 400 bulk food bins; dairy and frozen; health supplements; and its own line of organic and natural private label products.

Since opening its first store, Fresh Thyme has expanded to nine states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio.

“From acquisitions and mergers to shifting consumer habits, 2017 was marked by significant changes, and the grocery and food retail industries continue to be ever-evolving,” said Chris Sherrell, CEO. “We enjoy the challenge this brings and work hard to continuously improve our shopping experience. As a three-years-young company, we’re extremely proud of our 5,000 employees and the communities we serve throughout the Midwest. Over the past year, we’ve made significant hires at the executive level, further developed our private label offerings and continued to support the organizations that matter most to our communities. We’re excited for 2018 and all that is in store.”

Since introducing its private label in 2015, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has introduced more than 1,000 SKUs, up from 400 in 2016.

Fresh Thyme continues to unveil new products each season. Upcoming releases include a line of Greek yogurt, kombucha, soups, mashed cauliflower and, as always, a continuing line of organic items. The grocer also will unveil a line of natural cleaners.

Sherrell believes consumers will continue to want to know more about the food they are putting on the table, and Fresh Thyme will continue to grow its organic options and transparency about how their food is grown.