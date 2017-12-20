Meijer Makes Shoppers Very Merry With Surprise At Register

For the fourth consecutive year, Meijer made the holiday season very merry when it surprised a customer at each of its 235 stores by paying for their entire shopping cart brimming with gifts and groceries.

The surprise came upon checkout during the fourth annual Very Merry Meijer event, which has become a tradition the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer started in 2014 to make the holiday season brighter for randomly-selected customers at each of its stores across the Midwest. This year’s event occurred on Dec. 16, when 235 unsuspecting customers received their purchases free and $100 Meijer gift cards were given to each Meijer cashier handling the surprise transaction.

“Christmas is the season that celebrates hope, joy and kindness, and we were so excited to bring back the Very Merry Meijer event for its fourth year to share the spirit of the season with those we hold dear: our customers and team members,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. “We are very appreciative of our customers and team members, and wanted to find a special way to wish them a very Merry Christmas.”

The Very Merry Meijer event resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in gifts to Meijer customers—with shopping carts ranging from $200 to upwards of more than $1,000 in value—along with a mixture of emotions that spurred tears, hugs and even speechlessness from very happy customers. For some, the surprise renewed hope in the true meaning of the season; others appreciated the generosity during a time that can be quite stressful.

Meijer released a video that showcases how the retailer surprised its customers. In most cases, the store director revealed the gift upon checkout, but Hank Meijer, board members Doug Meijer and Mark Meijer and Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes also helped spread holiday cheer.

“We strive all year long to put our customers first and provide them with a great shopping experience through the quality products we sell, the service we provide and the many ways we offer savings,” Keyes said. “The Very Merry Meijer event continues to be that extra special way we express our appreciation to them and our team members. That is what the holidays are all about.”