Kemin Study: One-Third Of Consumers Always Read Label

Kemin Industries teamed with Harris Poll to conduct a study aimed at better understanding consumer behavior and trends impacting the purchase of food and beverage products. Kemin provides shelf-extension and food safety solutions for food and beverage manufacturers.

“Our goal was to better understand the current mindset of today’s grocery shopper and identify gaps that may exist between attitude and final purchases,” said Courtney Schwartz, senior marketing communications manager for Kemin Food Technologies. “At Kemin, we are constantly researching and seeking ways to better serve our customers, the industry and consumers. This study allows us to better understand how consumers are using ingredient labels, how labels are impacting final purchase and other emerging trends.”

Highlights of the Harris Poll include the following consumer feedback:

Grocery shoppers make the majority of their grocery purchases from national grocery stores (38 percent) or value/big box stores (36 percent).

Although more than half (57 percent) say price is most important when purchasing grocery items, 25 percent say it is the ingredient label that is most important.

Thirty-one percent say they always read the ingredient label and 49 percent of those say health claims, or claims they equate with levels of sodium, sugar and fat content, are most important.

Shoppers were divided on preference between a shorter and longer ingredient label, but the top reason for label choice was ingredients on the statement/ingredient name rather than the length of the statement.

Fifty percent of shoppers do not avoid purchasing grocery items because of any words in the ingredient label, but a minority (26 percent) avoid the word “preservative” on the label.

Seventy percent of shoppers would prefer to have “natural flavors” included on the label; half of shoppers say it sounds more natural and 33 percent say it sounds more nutritious.

“As we better understand consumer trends, Kemin can shape our product portfolio to meet industry needs,” said Schwartz. “For example, we recently launched a new domestically grown, organic rosemary extract to meet increasing demand for organic products. This new organic product is a great addition to our shelf life extension portfolio, which already includes organic buffered vinegar, allowing Kemin to serve the industry’s organic food safety and antioxidant needs.”