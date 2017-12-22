McLane Promotes Adzick To SVP Of Sales, Strategic Relationships

Temple, Texas-based McLane Co. has promoted Susan Adzick from VP of sales and marketing to SVP of sales and strategic relationships. Adzick will lead the entire business development and national account functions for McLane Foodservice.

Adzick, who joined the company in 2000, will assume the expanded responsibility of providing the strategic direction, business development and customer relationship management for the entire portfolio of valued customers of McLane Foodservice. She will continue to work across all departments within McLane to leverage the strengths of the organization to optimize service and supply chain solutions for current and prospective customers.

“Susan has worked to elevate the McLane Foodservice brand to higher visibility within the industry and brand recognition across all categories,” said Tom Zatina, president of McLane Foodservice. “Under her watch, we have grown market share with existing brands and added new customers expanding into casual dining and fast casual brands.”

Throughout her career, Adzick has enjoyed playing an active role in shaping many foodservice industry focused organizations and events. She is incoming chair of the Women’s Foodservice Forum board of directors. She also serves on the National Restaurant Association board of directors, executive committee and business strategy committee, the National Restaurant Educational Foundation board of trustees, executive committee and the Restaurant Leadership Conference advisory board.

“Many of the most respected and successful brands in the restaurant industry have placed their trust in McLane as their distribution partner,” Adzick said. “I take that trust to heart, and I’m honored to be asked to lead not only the relationship efforts but to help set the strategic direction that best supports our partners with a McLane culture that values winning together.”

McLane Co. provides grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants in the U.S. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates more than 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs more than 20,000 people.