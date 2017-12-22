Raley’s Launches Same-Day Delivery Service In Reno

Raley’s eCart e-commerce platform is launching its third phase of delivery service to Reno, Nevada. The grocer’s offerings now can be delivered to select zip codes in the Reno area.

This is the next step in Raley’s investment in e-commerce, developed with the purpose of making grocery shopping more convenient for its customers.

In November, Raley’s expanded delivery to the greater Sacramento region.

“We know and understand our customers are seeking convenience,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, head of e-commerce and marketing. “Customers can expect the same great service of a Raley’s personal shopper who hand-selects orders while enjoying the convenience of having groceries delivered.”

Raley’s currently has 100 Raley’s, Bel Air Market and Nob Hill Foods stores that offer eCart curbside pickup. Now same-day delivery is also offered for an expanding list of zip codes in Reno. All customers receive free delivery on their first order.