Sprouts Farmers Market Readying Stores In Its Home State

Sprouts Farmers Market soon will finish construction on new locations in Tempe and Scottsdale, Arizona. Those stores will be among four opening in the first quarter of 2018 in the grocer’s home state.

The 30,000-s.f. Tempe store is located at 931 East Elliott Road and will open on Wednesday, March 21, at 7 a.m. The 27,000-s.f. Scottsdale store will be located at 8787 North Scottsdale Road, at Gainey Ranch, and will open Wednesday, March 28, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebrations will be announced at a later date.

The Tempe and Scottsdale Sprouts stores join new locations already announced in Mesa, opening Jan. 10, and Green Valley, opening Feb. 28.

Each new location creates approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs.

Since opening its first store 15 years ago, Sprouts has become known for offering natural and organic products at affordable prices. In addition to abundant produce departments and barrels of grains, nuts and sweets, each store features an in-house butcher who prepares hand-crafted sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning.

Sprouts stores also offer a variety of fresh and prepared deli items, a selection of fresh-baked goods and craft beer and wine. The retailer also offers more than 1,800 Sprouts Brand products that meet its ingredient standards.

The Vitamins and Body Care Department features more than 7,500 vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients. Sprouts’ employees are trained to help customers select products for healthy living.