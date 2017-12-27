Between Rounds Bakery Partners With Ted’s IGA Of Connecticut

Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Café, a Connecticut-based bakery café and bagel shop, as well as a wholesale bagel supplier, has entered into a new partnership with Ted’s IGA located at 127 Main Street in Hebron, Connecticut.

Between Rounds Bakery has been supplying its bagels to independent grocers throughout Connecticut and recently contracted with Ted’s to supply Between Rounds bagels to the store’s bakery department.

Family-owned Between Rounds, known for its freshly baked on-site bagels and baked goods as well sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, specialty coffees and line of giftware, has been in business for more than two decades. Its locations include South Windsor (Route 5); Vernon (at Vernon Circle Shopping Center); Manchester (Plaza at Buckland Hills); and Tolland (adjacent to Citgo Express Gas at 206 Merrow Road).

Ted’s opened its doors to Hebron and the surrounding communities in 1973.

Ted Armata and his two sons, Todge and David, have grown the business into a cornerstone of the community, says Between Rounds.

Todge and David are the third generation to be in the food business (their grandfather owned a store in Holyoke, Massachusetts, in 1932). The fourth generation is now working at Ted’s; Todge’s daughter, Jennifer, works in customer service, and David’s son, Steven, is a baker in the bakery department.

“Between Rounds is honored to have Ted’s Supermarket carry our bagels. It makes it easier for anyone who does not live near one of our cafés to obtain our superior products right from their local market,” said Jerry Puiia, co-owner of Between Rounds.

Puiia met Todge Armata while helping his daughter run the Hot Dog Stand at Ted’s Supermarket. Established by Ted’s founder, the Hot Dog Stand is a local fundraiser that enables individuals to sell hot dogs with all the fixings (at no cost to the individual) for a day and collect 100 percent of the proceeds for a charitable cause.

