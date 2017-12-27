Buehler’s Fresh Foods Names New Board Of Directors

Buehler’s Fresh Foods, a regional supermarket chain located in northeast Ohio, has named the board of directors for its newly formed company. Dan Shanahan, president and CEO of Buehler’s, was elected as chairman and is joined on the board by Jim Tapscott and Paul Nanula.

“We welcome the addition of these two outstanding new board members and look forward to their contributions to the company,” said Shanahan.

Tapscott is a principal in Eagle Advisory Services in addition to serving on the board of Old Second National Bank Corp. He formerly was a partner with McGladrey LLP (now RSMUS) and the leader of commercial audit and tax for the Chicago practice.

Nanula is the president of Nanco Group and also is a principle and board member of IQ Craft LLC. He also sits on the boards of Niagara Hospice Alliance, USA Niagara DC—a subsidiary of Empire State DC, and Auction Direct USA. Nanula formerly was an executive for Tops Markets, a supermarket chain based in western New York and more recently the president and CEO of Wilson Farms Acquisition Group, owner of 200 convenience stores located in upstate New York.

Earlier this year, E&H Family Group, former parent company of Buehler’s, sold its 13 supermarkets to employees in the form of an employee stock ownership program (ESOP). The ESOP is operated by the newly formed Buehler’s Fresh Foods, retaining the familiar name, and led by a team of Buehler’s veterans, including Dan Shanahan, Buehler’s Fresh Foods president and COO since 2011; Rick Lowe, VP of human resources of E&H Family Group since 1977; and Mike Davidson, VP of store operations since 2015.

